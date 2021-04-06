Crypto ATM Market Growth and Analysis 2027 – Lead By Bitaccess, BitXatm Technology Limited, COINME, Coinsource, COVAULT, GENERAL BYTES S.R.O., Genesis Coin and Lamassu Industries AG.

Worldwide Crypto ATM Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Crypto ATM Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Crypto ATM Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Crypto ATM Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Crypto ATM players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Crypto or Bitcoin ATM, a novel type of ATM that provides customers an quick and easier way to buy crypto-currencies with credit card or cash on the go. Unlike conventional ATMs, where we can withdraw fiat currencies such as Euros, Rupee, or dollars from the bank account or credit card, crypto ATMs work more like a stationary exchange where we can anonymously exchange fiat for crypto-currencies like Bitcoin.

The Crypto ATM market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising installations of crypto ATMs in restaurants, bars, gas stations, and general stores, increasing fund transfers in developing countries, and acceptance of crypto-currency across various industries. However, the lack of awareness and technical understanding about the crypto-currency among people is restricting the market to grow.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Bitaccess

2. BitXatm Technology Limited

3. COINME

4. Coinsource

5. COVAULT

6. GENERAL BYTES S.R.O.

7. Genesis Coin Inc.

8. Lamassu Industries AG.

9. Orderbob

10. RusBit

The global crypto ATM market is segmented on the basis of type and hardware. Based on type, the market is segmented as one way and two way. On the basis of hardware the market is segmented as display, printer, QR scanner, and others.

Enquiry for Discount @

