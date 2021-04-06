Current and Future Scope of Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.7% to Reach US$28,007 Million | Industry Forecast by 2022

Personal care electrical appliances are used for personal grooming purpose. These products include hair care, oral care, and other personal hygiene products, which are either battery- or electricity-operated. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace for products that are already established in the market. However, the sales of comparatively newer products, such as hair stylers and oral care appliances are expected to witness faster adoption in the global market. The market has witnessed rapid growth in revenue, due to continuous increase in price of established products and premiumization trend. Buyers, especially in the developed countries, are conscious regarding brand and quality, which are crucial factors that influence them to buy premium products.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012832



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Remington Products Company

Procter and Gamble (Braun GmbH/Oral B)

Conair Corp

Royal Philips Electronics NV

Panasonic Corporation

Groupe SEB

Colgate-Palmolive

Helen of Troy L.P

HoMedics Inc.

LION Corp.

Improving economic environment, growing aging population, and increasing disposable incomes are the key drivers of this market. Lack of awareness regarding novel products, and durability are the key restraints for the market. The market segment for hair dryers exhibit mature product cycle in the developed economies with a strong market in the emerging economies. However, newer products, such as oral care appliances, are projected to gain awareness in the emerging economies. Lack of durability is another factor that hampers the market growth. Although premium products are durable, numerous local companies offer non-durable products, which create reluctance among customers toward buying these products. The personal care electrical appliances market generated a revenue of $15,076 million in 2014 and is expected to reach a market value of $28,007 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 8.7%.

The personal care electrical appliances market has been segmented based on product type and geography. Based on product type, the market is primarily segmented into hair care appliances, hair removal appliances, oral care appliances, and others personal care products. In 2014, the hair care appliances segment and hair removal appliance together held more than 75% share of the world personal care electrical appliances market. The market is categorized based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the leading revenue contributor to the global market, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the second leading revenue contributor, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in this report include Remington Products Company, Procter and Gamble (Braun GmbH/Oral B), Conair Corp, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Groupe SEB, Colgate-Palmolive, Helen of Troy L.P., HoMedics, Inc., and LION Corp.

Key Benefits

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations for the period of 2016-2022 is provided in the report to highlight the financial aspiration of the market.

The report provides quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to help stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides inputs on the potential of buyers and suppliers, and highlights the competitive structure of the market to enable companies to devise effective growth strategies and to facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of different stakeholders involved at various stages in the value chain.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012832

Market by Product Type

Hair Care Appliances

Hair Dryers

Hair Straighteners

Hair Stylers

Hair Removal Appliances

Epilators

Shavers

Clippers

Trimmers

Oral Care Appliances

Powered Toothbrush

Other Oral Care Appliances

Other Appliances

Market by Gender

Male

Female

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include:

Povos

Flyco

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Paiter

BaByliss PRO

Spectrun Brands Inc.

Ragalta USA

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Andis Company

Shiseido Co.

Unilever

Tescom & Co. Ltd.

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876