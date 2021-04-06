EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
New Study On “2019-2025 EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) is a term used for companies that test, manufacture, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).
The key players covered in this study
Foxconn
Quanta
Pegtron
Flextronics
Compal
Wistron
Jabil
Inventec
Sanmina
Celestica
New KINPO
USI
Benchmark
Kaifa
PLEXUS
SIIX
Venture
Zollner
UMC
An original design manufacturer (ODM) is a company that designs and manufactures a product as specified and eventually rebranded by another firm for sale. Such companies allow the firm that owns or licenses the brand to produce products (either as a supplement or solely) without having to engage in the organization or running of a factory. ODMs have grown in size in recent years and as of 2015 many have the scale to handle production for in-house the products that are branded by the buying firm. This is in contrast to a contract manufacturer (CM)
In 2016, thanks to a surge in shipments of mobile phone vendors such as Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, the EMS/ODM market rose by 5.17%. In 2016, the growth in mobile phone offset the drop in notebook computer market. In 2015, mobile phone will still have strong growth potential, but with the growth rate dwarfed by that in 2015. The 4G construction of Radio Access Networks reached the peak in 2015 and 2016. It is projected that the RAN market will be on the decline in 2017-2022. Moreover, the data size of mobile Internet surged, data center or cloud computing services market grew robustly.
However, the European and US EMS/ODM vendors are dedicated to improving profitability by reducing the revenue proportion of telecom and communication infrastructure, and intensifying the expansion to industrial, medical, and automotive sectors. Meanwhile, they have also strengthened the weakness in components, and ventured into the upstream sector of industrial chains. But compared with the Taiwanese vendors, the European and US EMS/ODM peers lagged far behind in the field of components.
When there is a long-lasting trend for OEMs to outsource their manufacturing function either partly or entirely to contract manufacturers (CMs), otherwise called as manufacturing service providers, OEMs have different priorities in choosing their service providers. Among the CMs, while Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers involve only in assembling/testing and production of a product/sub-system, Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) providers move ahead in the front-end of the value chain to also involve in designing the product in addition to assembling, testing and mass production. ODMs are evolving faster in more matured sectors such as telecommunications and consumer electronics compared to specialised sectors such as automotive, industrial and defence. OEMs are less likely to choose ODMs compared to EMS for their CM activity due to some reasons such as OEMs having less control over IP rights, designs of PCBs, control boards, etc. ODMs are expected to mainly become potential competitors to OEMs.
In 2018, the global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) market size was 508600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 736700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EMS
ODM
Market segment by Application, split into
Computers
Consumer Devices
Servers and Storage
Networking
Emerging
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
