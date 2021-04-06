Feminine Hygiene – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the feminine hygiene market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$).

The study provides a detailed view of the feminine hygiene market, by segmenting it based on by product type, by distribution channels and regional demand. In developed and developing countries, rise in disposable income of individuals leads to growth in sales of feminine hygiene products. Moreover, increasing demand of biodegradable and organic based sanitary products, further strengthens the market position. Huge scope in buying process of feminine hygiene products also contributes to the growth of the market in near future.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type, and distribution channels in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2882934-global-feminine-hygiene-market-by-product-type-sanitary-pads-tampons

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the feminine hygiene market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the feminine hygiene market.

The report provides the size of the feminine hygiene market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global feminine hygiene market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The feminine hygiene market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the feminine hygiene market, split into regions. Based on product type and distribution channel, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for feminine hygiene. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of feminine hygiene several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Unicharm Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Ontex among others.

The global feminine hygiene market has been segmented into:

Global Feminine Hygiene Market: By Product Type

• Sanitary Pads

• Tampons

• Panty Liners

• Feminine Hygiene Wash

• Menstrual Cup

• Disposable Razors and Blade

Global Feminine Hygiene Market: By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies & Beauty Stores

• Drug Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Purchase

Global Feminine Hygiene Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2882934-global-feminine-hygiene-market-by-product-type-sanitary-pads-tampons

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF FEMININE HYGIENE MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL FEMININE HYGIENE MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL FEMININE HYGIENE MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL FEMININE HYGIENE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 SANITARY PADS

5.3 TAMPONS

5.4 PANTY LINERS

5.5 FEMININE HYGIENE WASH

5.6 MENSTRUAL CUP

5.7 DISPOSABLE RAZORS AND BLADE

6 GLOBAL FEMININE HYGIENE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 SUPERMARKETS/HYPERMARKETS

6.3 PHARMACIES & BEAUTY STORES

6.4 DRUG STORES

6.5 CONVENIENCE STORES

6.6 ONLINE PURCHASE

7 GLOBAL FEMININE HYGIENE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 NORTH AMERICA

7.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1.1.1 DRIVERS

7.1.1.2 RESTRAINS

7.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.1.2 U.S.

7.1.3 CANADA

7.1.4 MEXICO

7.2 EUROPE

7.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.2.1.1 DRIVERS

7.2.1.2 RESTRAINS

7.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.2.2 U.K.

7.2.3 FRANCE

7.2.4 GERMANY

7.2.5 SPAIN

7.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

7.3 ASIA PACIFIC

7.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.3.1.1 DRIVERS

7.3.1.2 RESTRAINS

7.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.3.2 INDIA

7.3.3 CHINA

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2882934-global-feminine-hygiene-market-by-product-type-sanitary-pads-tampons

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/feminine-hygiene-global-industry-size-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2018-2025/418103

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 418103