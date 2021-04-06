Ferrovanadium Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Ferrovanadium is an alloy many used for the strengthening of steel. It is a combination of iron and vanadium in which the vanadium content varies from 35% to 80%. It is used as an additive to enhance the quality of ferroalloys. When added to steel, the products are light in weight with extremely high tensile strength.
The global Ferrovanadium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ferrovanadium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ferrovanadium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
EVRAZ plc
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
Bear Metallurgical Company
Treibacher Industrie AG
Reade International Corp
Masterloy Products Company
Hickman, Williams & Company
JINZHOU GUANGDA FERROALLOY
TAIYO KOKO
Woojin Industry
JAYESH GROUP
Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources
NTPF Etalon
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Grade
FeV40
FeV50
FeV60
FeV80
Nitrided Ferrovanadium
By Production Method
Aluminothermic Reduction
Silicon Reduction
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive & Transportation
Construction
Oil & Gas
Industrial Equipment
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Ferrovanadium Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Ferrovanadium Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Ferrovanadium Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Ferrovanadium Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Ferrovanadium Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Ferrovanadium Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ferrovanadium Business
Chapter Eight: Ferrovanadium Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Ferrovanadium Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
