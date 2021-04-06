Food and Beverages Disinfection Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Food and Beverages Disinfection Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Food and Beverages Disinfection Market by Product Type (Chlorine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA), Carboxylic Acid, Ultra Violet Systems and Ozone Oxidation System) and End User (Food Processing Companies, Beverage Processing Companies, Catering Kitchens, and Retail Distributors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Food And Beverages Disinfection Market Overview:

Food and beverage industry has witness significant transformation from last decade due to changes in regulatory environment by medical and health organizations and intense competition among industry competitors. According to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the disinfecting agents/antimicrobial pesticides are defined as “a substance used to control, prevent, or destroy harmful microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, or fungi) on inanimate objects and surfaces”. The intense competition among leading players has increased the need to novel product line to hold substantial market share. Growth in demand for functional food products from international market has changed the priorities of food processing companies. The manufactures focus on food safety practices during supply chain and also ensure transparency during transit.

Food cleaning during processing and supply is a crucial step, which insures food safety. Food and beverage processing companies generally follow practice of sanitizing and disinfecting food contact surfaces as way to prevent probabilities of food borne illness. These are various types of disinfection chemical approved and commercialized in the market including Chorine compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA), Carboxylic acid. These companies also offer various technologies, which are frequently used in disinfection and sanitation practices including UV disinfection systems, ozone oxidation systems, and others.

The global food and beverage disinfection market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increase in demand of convenience food product such as packaged beverages, ready to eat meals, and other functional food products. Growth in awareness toward food borne illness and consumer focus to hygiene practices of caterers, retail premises, manufacturing sites, or logistics is anticipated to further increase the growth of the food and beverage disinfection market during the forecast period. The rise in number of food spoilage due to cross-resistance to chemical disinfectants hampers its adoption in the food processing industry.

The global food and beverage disinfection market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into Chlorine compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA), Carboxylic acid, Ultra Violet Systems, and Ozone Oxidation System. The global food and beverage disinfection market is classified based on end users into food processing companies, beverage processing companies, catering kitchens, and retail distributors. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report include Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Evonik, Trojan Technologies, Entaco, Solvay, CCL Pentasol, Halma, and Xylem

Key Benefits forFood And Beverages Disinfection Market:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the Food and Beverages Disinfection to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of diabetic footwear.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Food And Beverages Disinfection Key Market Segments:

By Product Type

Chlorine Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA)

Carboxylic Acid

Ultraviolet System

Ozone Oxidation System

By End User

Food Processing Companies

Beverage Processing Companies

Catering Kitchens

Retail Distributors

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

