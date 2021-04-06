Food Authentication Testing Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Eurofins, Intertek, SGS, Merieux NutriSciences, EMSL Analytical and more…
A new market study, titled "Global Food Authentication Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025"
Food Authentication Testing Market
Food authentication testing ensures that the products are safe to consume and free from adulterants.
The need for such innovative techniques comes from the impact of food fraud cases on producers, which in turn is driving the food authentication testing market.
The key players covered in this study
Eurofins
Intertek
SGS
Merieux NutriSciences
EMSL Analytical
NSF
SCIEX
Thermo Fischer Scientific
LGC
RSSL
Campden BRI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PCR Technique
DNA Sequencing/barcoding
Next Generation Sequencing
ELISA
NMR Technique/Molecular Spectrometry
Mass Spectrometry
Market segment by Application, split into
Laboratary
Food inspection agency
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Food Authentication Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Food Authentication Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
