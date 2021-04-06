Food Authentication Testing Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Eurofins, Intertek, SGS, Merieux NutriSciences, EMSL Analytical and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Food Authentication Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Food Authentication Testing Market



Food authentication testing ensures that the products are safe to consume and free from adulterants.

The need for such innovative techniques comes from the impact of food fraud cases on producers, which in turn is driving the food authentication testing market.

This report focuses on the global Food Authentication Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Authentication Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Eurofins

Intertek

SGS

Merieux NutriSciences

EMSL Analytical

NSF

SCIEX

Thermo Fischer Scientific

LGC

RSSL

Campden BRI

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4037266-global-food-authentication-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PCR Technique

DNA Sequencing/barcoding

Next Generation Sequencing

ELISA

NMR Technique/Molecular Spectrometry

Mass Spectrometry

Market segment by Application, split into

Laboratary

Food inspection agency

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Authentication Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Authentication Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4037266-global-food-authentication-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)