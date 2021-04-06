Frozen Bakery Products Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Frozen Bakery Products Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product (Breads, Pizza Crust, Cakes & Pastries, Waffles, Donuts, and Cookies), Source (Corn, Wheat, Barley, and Rye), End Use (Retail, Food Service Industry, and Food Processing Industry), and Distribution Channel (Artisan Baker, Retail, Catering, and Online Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31280

Frozen Bakery Products Market Overview:

The global household appliances market was valued at $33,870 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $49,118 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Bread, cakes, pastries, and donuts, which are derived from corn, rice, wheat, barley, oats, and rye are included in frozen bakery products. These are rich in nutrition and taste and hence are majorly preferred by the consumers across different regions. These products exhibit comparatively longer shelf life and are convenient to use. These factors in turn drive the growth of the frozen bakery products market.

Asia-Pacific is expected witness significant growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period. The market is studied across bread, pizza crust, cakes & pastries, waffles, donuts, and cookies, based on product. Among these, the bread segment accounted for higher share as compared to other product types in 2017, attributed to increased consumption of these products in the European and North American regions. Breads is one of most preferred frozen bakery products among its target customers owing to its large-scale application in various food service industry as well as retail sectors. Moreover, bread is the staple food in most of European countries such as Germany, France, and Italy. This drives the growth of the market.

Based on end user, the market is classified into retail, food service industry, and food processing industry. The food service industry, which primarily consists of quick service restaurants and coffee shops is the dominant segment in the global frozen bakery products market. Over the past couple of decades, there has been rise in number of high-end bakery shops especially in North America and Europe. Also, the increase in popularity of frozen sweets and bakery products, such as pastries and flavored cakes, boosts the demand for these kinds of products among its customers.

Increase in need for frozen as well as convenience food also boosts the growth of the frozen bakery products market in North America and Europe. While food manufacturers are continuously promoting health benefits-oriented food products amongst the customers in North America and Europe, countries in Asia-Pacific and Middle East have developed an appetite for indulgence for western bakery food products such as cakes, pastries and different types of bread. This factor fuels the demand for various frozen bakery products.

People from different parts of the world follow a healthy diet plan owing to rise in awareness on various benefits associated with the adoption of healthy lifestyle. Consumers search for food products that are rich in nutrition and promote other health benefits. Frozen food products have a characteristic feature of preserving its nutrition content for a longer period. As a result, with the rise in trend on food fortification, frozen bakery food product sights opportunity in gaining traction among the health-conscious customer and simultaneously generating sales.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into artisan baker, retail, catering, and online channel segments. Among these segments, the artisan baker accounted for higher share as compared to other segments in 2018. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key players profiled in the report include General Mills (Pillsburry), Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, Associated British Foods plc, Flower Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV.

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31280

Key Benefits ForFrozen Bakery Products Market:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global household appliances market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

frozen bakery products Key Market Segments:

By Product

Breads

Pizza Crust

Cakes & Pastries

Waffles

Donuts

Cookies

By Source

Corn

Wheat

Barley

Rye

By End Use

Retail

Food Service Industry

Food Processing Industry

By Distribution Channel

Artisan Baker

Retail

Catering

Online Channel

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31280

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]