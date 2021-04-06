Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Genomic Biomarker Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Press Release

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Genomic Biomarker Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

A measurable DNA and/or RNA characteristic that is an indicator of normal biologic processes, pathogenic processes, and/or response to therapeutic or other interventions.
Major factors contributing to the growth of the global genomic biomarker market include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and others. Other driving factors include increasing research and investment in the field of genomic biomarkers and use of genomic biomarker services for the enhancement of drug development pipelines.
In 2018, the global Genomic Biomarker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

 

This report focuses on the global Genomic Biomarker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Genomic Biomarker development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
Bio-Rad
Beckman Coulter
Myriad Genetics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Roche
QIAGEN
Epigenomics
Almac
Pfizer
Human Longevity
ValiRx
Personalis
Eagle Genomics
Empire Genomics
Agilent
Illumina

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oncology
Cardiology
Neurology
Nephrology

Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic and research laboratories

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Genomic Biomarker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Genomic Biomarker development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

 Continued…….

