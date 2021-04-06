Global API Contract Manufacturing Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Contract manufacturing is the process where manufacturer engages into an agreement with the companies for component or product manufacturing. Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract manufacturing refers to the development of pharmaceutical drugs through contract manufacturing by outsourcing to other companies.
In 2018, the global API Contract Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global API Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the API Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AstraZeneca Plc
BoehringerIngelhein GmbH
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Merck＆Co.，Inc
Novartis AG
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Sandoz-Lek-Biochemie
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Commercial Manufacturing
Clinical Manufacturing
Market segment by Application, split into
Oncology
Central nervous system
Cardiovascular disorder
Infectious diseases
Pulmonary disorders
Metabolic disorder
Gastrointestinal disorders
Musculoskeletal disorders
Genitourinary disorders
Endocrinology
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global API Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the API Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
