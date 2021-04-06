Global Astaxanthin Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Astaxanthin Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Astaxanthin Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Astaxanthin Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no “pro-oxidant” activity.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Astaxanthin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
DSM
BASF
Cyanotech
Fuji
BGG
Yunnan Alphy Biotech
Algatechnologies
Parry Nutraceuticals
Igene Biotechnology
Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin
JX Nippon Oil& Energy
Supreme Biotechnologies
Biogenic
Bettering Biotech
Zhejiang NHU
Leader Bio-Technology
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Natural Astaxanthin
Synthetic Astaxanthin
By End-User / Application
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics
Food & beverages
Feed
Others
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2628245-2015-2023-world-astaxanthin-market-research-report-by-product-type-end
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
……
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 DSM
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Cyanotech
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Fuji
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 BGG
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Yunnan Alphy Biotech
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Algatechnologies
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Parry Nutraceuticals
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Igene Biotechnology
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 JX Nippon Oil& Energy
12.12 Supreme Biotechnologies
12.13 Biogenic
12.14 Bettering Biotech
12.15 Zhejiang NHU
12.16 Leader Bio-Technology
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2628245-2015-2023-world-astaxanthin-market-research-report-by-product-type-end
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)