Global Cryocoolers Market Projection, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Competitors Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Cryocooler comes from the phrase “cryogenic cooler,” and is a device for providing active cooling of something down to cryogenic temperatures. There is a wide range of these devices (pulse tube, Stirling, GM, Joule Thompson) that use different thermodynamic cycles and techniques to generate the cooling.

The market for stirling cryocoolers is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2021 in the global cryocooler market. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include growing adoption of these cryocoolers in a variety of applications such as space, military, medical, and commercial among others. The stirling cryocoolers are small in size and offer higher efficiencies compared to the other cryocoolers.

The key cryocooler system providers from North America and Europe led the global cryocooler market in 2016. These companies have been providing their offerings worldwide and are focusing on expanding their positions in the key markets in APAC and Row. Some of the major companies have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, capacity expansions, and joint ventures to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

The global cryocooler market in the Americas held the largest share in 2016; however, the market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of wide range of cryocoolers in semiconductor fabrication, automotive industry, and space applications among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cryocoolers market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1480 million by 2024, from US$ 1110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cryocoolers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cryocoolers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cryocoolers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers

Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers

Stirling Cryocoolers

Joule-Thomson Cryocoolers

Brayton Cryocoolers

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military

Electronics

Energy

Space

Research and Development

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Chart Industries, Inc.

Brooks Automation, Inc

Sunpower, Inc

Cryomech, Inc

Advanced Research Systems

DH Industries

Thales cryogenics

Ricor – Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems

Superconductor Technologies, Inc

Cobham

AIM

Lihantech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cryocoolers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cryocoolers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cryocoolers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cryocoolers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cryocoolers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

