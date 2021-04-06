Global Data Monetization Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2024

Data monetization, a form of monetization, is the act of generating measurable economic benefits from available data sources. Typically these benefits accrue as revenue or expense savings, but may also include market share or corporate market value gains. Data monetization leverages data generated through business operations, available exogenous data or content, as well as data associated with individual actors such as that collected via electronic devices and sensors participating in the internet of things. For example, the ubiquity of the internet of things is generating location data and other data from sensors and mobile devices at an ever increasing rate. The data in this report is based on data analytics software fees and service fees for Data Monetization.

Data Monetization is primarily split into: On-Premises and Cloud. And On-Premises are the most widely used type which takes up about 67.77% of the global market in 2016.

United States is the largest sales region of Data Monetization in the world in the past few years. United States market took up about 41.26% the global market in 2016, while EU was 26.95%.

Through the data generated by cloud, big data and mobile tools, enterprises can effectively see changes in the market, demographic changes, market behaviors and patterns. And accordingly change the enterprise’s asset portfolio, adjust the marketing strategy.

Accenture, IBM, SAS, Infosys, Viavi Solutions and Adastra are the key suppliers in the global Data Monetization market. Top 3 took up about 44% of the global market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Data Monetization market will register a 54.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4350 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Monetization business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Monetization market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Data Monetization value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Telecom

Finance & Banking

E-Commerce & Retail

Network & Software

Manufacturing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accenture

Viavi Solutions

Infosys

SAP

Adastra

Mahindra Comviva

Alepo

EMC

ALC

Redknee

SAS

Monetize Solutions

Reltio

IBM

Teradata

CellOS Software

Altruist India/Connectiva

Samsung ARTIK

1010DATA

Dawex Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Monetization market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Data Monetization market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Monetization players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Monetization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Monetization submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

