Global DNA Sequencing Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global DNA Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DNA Sequencing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Roche

Macrogen

BGI

WuXi AppTec

DAAN GENE

Novo Gene

Berry Genomics

Biomarker

Majorbio

CapitalBio Genomics

Anoroad

King Med

Didan Diagostics

ZiXin

Da Rui

Adicon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

First Generation DNA Sequencing

Second Generation DNA Sequencing

Third Generation DNA Sequencing

Market segment by Application, split into

Oncology DNA Sequencing

Life Science DNA Sequencing

Emerging Application DNA Sequencing

Hereditary Disease Detection DNA Sequencing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global DNA Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the DNA Sequencing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global DNA Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 First Generation DNA Sequencing

1.4.3 Second Generation DNA Sequencing

1.4.4 Third Generation DNA Sequencing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DNA Sequencing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Oncology DNA Sequencing

1.5.3 Life Science DNA Sequencing

1.5.4 Emerging Application DNA Sequencing

1.5.5 Hereditary Disease Detection DNA Sequencing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 DNA Sequencing Market Size

2.2 DNA Sequencing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 DNA Sequencing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 DNA Sequencing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Illumina

12.1.1 Illumina Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 DNA Sequencing Introduction

12.1.4 Illumina Revenue in DNA Sequencing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Illumina Recent Development

12.2 Roche

12.2.1 Roche Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DNA Sequencing Introduction

12.2.4 Roche Revenue in DNA Sequencing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Roche Recent Development

12.3 Macrogen

12.3.1 Macrogen Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DNA Sequencing Introduction

12.3.4 Macrogen Revenue in DNA Sequencing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Macrogen Recent Development

12.4 BGI

12.4.1 BGI Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DNA Sequencing Introduction

12.4.4 BGI Revenue in DNA Sequencing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 BGI Recent Development

12.5 WuXi AppTec

12.5.1 WuXi AppTec Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DNA Sequencing Introduction

12.5.4 WuXi AppTec Revenue in DNA Sequencing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 WuXi AppTec Recent Development

