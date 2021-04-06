Global Flame Retardant Textile Market 2019 Size, Overview, Trends, Various Types, Applications, Key Player’s Competitive Analysis & Growth by 2025

This report studies the Flame Retardant Textile market, Flame Retardant Textile is s textile that is naturally more resistant to fire than others through chemical treatment or manufactured fireproof fibers.

Flame Retardant Textile is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.

The global Flame Retardant Textile market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flame Retardant Textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flame Retardant Textile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Milliken

Tencate

Dupont

Mount Vernon

SSM Industries

Carrington

Klopman

Trevira

Gore

Safety Components

Delcotex

ITI

Marina Textil

Arvind

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Schuemer

Glen Raven

Kermel

Xinxiang Xinke

Xinxiang Zhuocheng

Hangzhou Xiangjun

Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric

SRO Protective

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric

Treated Flame Retardant Fabric

Segment by Application

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Flame Retardant Textile Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Flame Retardant Textile Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Flame Retardant Textile Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Flame Retardant Textile Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flame Retardant Textile Business

Chapter Eight: Flame Retardant Textile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

