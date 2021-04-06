Global Image Editing Software Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4249023#ixzz5oaRGonVk
Scope of the Report:
Image Editing Software is mainly used for the following applications: Individual, School and Commercial. On the basis of end user, the Image Editing Software market is primarily split into Entry, Enthusiast and Professional. Commercial is the most widely used type which takes up about 52.50% of the global total in 2016.
USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Image Editing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 39.36% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 26.38%, and Japan is followed with the share about 7.93%.
Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, Cyberlink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, ACDSee Ultimate, Zoner, Magix are the key suppliers in the global Image Editing Software market. Top 10 took up about 56.89% of the global market in 2016. Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, Cyberlink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world
The global Image Editing Software market is valued at 740 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1030 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Adobe
Serif
PhaseOne
Cyberlink
MacPhun
ON1
Corel
DxO Optics
ACDSee Ultimate
Zoner
Magix
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
RAW Editing Software
Non-RAW Editing Software
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Entry
Enthusiast
Professional
Individual
School
Commercial
