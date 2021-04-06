GLOBAL MOBILE UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AND COLLABORATION (UC&C) MARKET PROSPECTIVE GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Telephony platforms are expected to hold a significant market share of over 25% by 2024 owing to large scale deployment of telephony applications across enterprises in various sectors as a primary communication medium to enable real-time business communication. IP phones segment will secure a larger share of the telephony market over the forecast period as they have numerous benefits over analog phones and cost much less than traditional telephone services. Collaboration market will witness fastest growth over the timeline owing to the advent of highly sophisticated collaboration systems which facilitate meetings involving members from business units located at diverse geographic locations.

Cloud-based UCC market will witness favorable growth between 2018 and 2025 owing to growing popularity and adoption of cloud computing technology across businesses in varied sectors ranging from IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare and public services. Hybrid model will experience accelerated growth during the timeline. As the framework gives cloud capabilities along with secure on-site storage of critical data, the model is witnessing rapid adoption by enterprises wanting to implement UCC systems.

The global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Avaya

Cisco

IBM

Microsoft

8×8

Aastra Technologies

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent

BroadSoft

Configure

Corex

CSC

Damovo

Dell

Genesys

HP

Juniper Networks

Logitech International

Orange

Polycom

RingCentral

ShoreTel

Toshiba

Verizon

GENBAND

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3374847-global-mobile-unified-communication-and-collaboration-uc-c

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Collaboration

Telephone

Unified messaging

Conferencing

Services and tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise collaboration

Enterprise telephony

Contact center

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3374847-global-mobile-unified-communication-and-collaboration-uc-c

Table Of Contents:

1 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C)

1.2 Classification of Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Collaboration

1.2.4 Telephone

1.2.5 Unified messaging

1.2.6 Conferencing

1.2.7 Services and tools

1.3 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Enterprise collaboration

1.3.3 Enterprise telephony

1.3.4 Contact center

1.4 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) (2013-2023)

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-mobile-unified-communication-and-collaboration-ucc-market-prospective-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2023_315561.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Avaya

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Avaya Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Cisco

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cisco Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Microsoft

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Microsoft Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 8×8

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 8×8 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Aastra Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Aastra Technologies Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Huawei

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Huawei Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com