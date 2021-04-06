Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2025 Just Published

Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market” To Its Research Database

In 2018, the Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The rental oilfield equipment is basically used for extraction of oil and gas from the reservoirs. End-users take such equipment on a rental basis to reduce the capital cost incurred.

The report segments the oilfield equipment rental market based on equipment into drilling equipment, pressure & flow control equipment, fishing equipment, and other equipment.

This report focuses on the global Oilfield Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Superior Energy Services

Oil States International

Technipfmc

Weatherford International

Parker Drilling

Patterson-UTI Energy

Basic Energy Services

Key Energy Services

John Energy

Circle T Service & Rental

Ensign Energy Services

Bestway Oilfields

KIT Oil & Gas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drilling Equipment

Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

Fishing Equipment

Other Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oilfield Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oilfield Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

