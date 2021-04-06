Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2025 Just Published
In 2018, the Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The rental oilfield equipment is basically used for extraction of oil and gas from the reservoirs. End-users take such equipment on a rental basis to reduce the capital cost incurred.
The report segments the oilfield equipment rental market based on equipment into drilling equipment, pressure & flow control equipment, fishing equipment, and other equipment.
This report focuses on the global Oilfield Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Superior Energy Services
Oil States International
Technipfmc
Weatherford International
Parker Drilling
Patterson-UTI Energy
Basic Energy Services
Key Energy Services
John Energy
Circle T Service & Rental
Ensign Energy Services
Bestway Oilfields
KIT Oil & Gas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Drilling Equipment
Pressure & Flow Control Equipment
Fishing Equipment
Other Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oilfield Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oilfield Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
