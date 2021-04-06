Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market is valued at 535.67 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 745.94 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.23% between 2017 and 2025.
The major players in global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market include
ZTT
Fujikura
NKT Cables
Tongguang Cable
Shenzhen SDG
Furukawa
LS Cable & System
Jiangsu Hongtu
Taihan
Sichuan Huiyuan
Elsewedy Cables
Tratos
J-Power Systems
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
USA
Europe
China
Japan
India
South East Asia
Rest of World
On the basis of product, the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market is primarily split into
Central Tube Structure OPGW
Layer Stranding Structure OPGW
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Below 220KV
220KV~500KV
Above 500KV
