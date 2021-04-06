Global Parking Management System Market In Depth Analysis and Forecast 2024 by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Investment and Key Players

Parking management system is a kind of software which is installed in the computer to control the parking management system hardware to manage the parking and help the related people to solve parking problem. The parking management system software has different kinds functions like charging, relieve traffic pressure, smart parking and so on, with the development of the software and the high traffic pressure, the parking management system software will have more functions.

First of all, the parking management system is used to charging for parking, with the demand and technology development, the parking management system’s function is becoming more and more complicated, some parking management system has the function of guidance and even some parking management system can help the city to decrease the traffic pressure.

With the development of the world and China’s economic growth, the car ownership is becoming more and more big, so the demand of parking lot is becoming more and more serious, the traffic pressure also need the parking management system to lighten the traffic pressure, from our report, the increase rate is about 10%, China’s growth is a little higher than 10%, the developed countries is little than 10% due to their relative completed system.

The price of the parking management system has a great range due to the different function, so the client can customize the product according to their own requirements, the parking management system’s gross margin is relative high, the developed countries product’s gross margin is about 50%, the China’s gross margin is high than 50%; there are not import and export.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of this industry. Currently, the Chinese parking management system industry is not only begin to transit to high-end parking management system products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of parking management system brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support should not enter to the parking management system field and the future function is becoming more and more complicated.

According to this study, over the next five years the Parking Management System market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 650 million by 2024, from US$ 410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Parking Management System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Parking Management System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Parking Management System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-road

Off-road

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Parking Guidence

Tolling System

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

Kapsch

Swarco

Siemens

Amano

Q-Free

Thales

Tyco

Xerox

Cubic

Integrapark

Imtech

EDC

Jieshun

Fujica

Dashou

KEYTOP

Shenchuang

Carsafe

OPEN

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Parking Management System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Parking Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Parking Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Parking Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Parking Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

