Global Ride-Hailing Service Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors

Ride-hailing refers to booking rides and paying for its service via a smartphone app with a transportation network company such as Lyft or Uber. Ride-hailing includes an array of companies and services, comprising traditional taxis as well as car services. The all-embracing concept of ride-hailing is that a customer rents a car or hires a driver to take them accurately where they want to go. It is somewhat like waving to a taxi from the street, virtually hailing a car and driver from an app, or calling up a car service through phone.

– ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

– Daimler AG (Car2Go)

– Delphi Technologies (NuTonomy)

– Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd.

– Gett

– GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd

– Lyft, Inc.

– Taxify OÜ

– Uber Technologies Inc.

– zTrip

The increasing trend of on-demand transportation services, lower car ownership rate, and establishment of employment opportunities are some of the key drivers propelling the ride-hailing service market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of smartphone users, coupled with rising internet penetration, is also fueling the growth of the ride-hailing service market. However, strict government regulations may act as a restraining factor to the ride-hailing service market growth.

The global ride-hailing service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

Global Ride-Hailing Service Market – By Service Type

• e-hailing

• car rental

Global Ride-Hailing Service Market – By Vehicle Type

• two & three wheeler

• four wheeler

• others

Global Ride-Hailing Service Market – By End-User

• commercial

• personal

Global Ride-Hailing Service Market – By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM

