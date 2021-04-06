Green (Vegetative) Roofing Market Region Wise Dynamics and Growth Prospects across Regions, Forecast 2019-2027 | Firestone Building Products, Garland, Henry, Jerg Breuning & Green Roof Service Llc., Soprema

Green roofing is the process of covering the roof with a growing medium or vegetation that is planted on a waterproofing membrane. Green roofing provides greater insulation thus reducing the amount of energy needed for controlling the temperature of the building. The green roofing offers various other benefits like noise controlling, increased roofing and membrane durability. The green roofing market is experiencing high demand in developed countries such as Germany, France, and Austria among others.

The companies providing green roofing solutions are focused on delivering more attractive green roofing solutions to attract more customers and gain more revenue. With increasing awareness among the people about the energy-efficient solutions, the green roofing solutions are adopted on a large scale by various countries in the world. Energy efficiency, environment-friendly, improved health, and wellbeing are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market whereas structural disadvantages, the high cost of implementation and damage from leaks are the major factors expected to slow down the growth of green roofing market.

The “Global Green Roofing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the green roofing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global green roofing market with detailed market segmentation by component, system type, and geography. The global green roofing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the green roofing market.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the green roofing market are American Hydrotech, Carlisle Construction Materials, Firestone Building Products, Garland, Henry, J?rg Breuning & Green Roof Service Llc., Soprema, Xeroflor North America, Zinco USA, and Liveroof Hybrid Green Roofs among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the green roofing industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global green roofing market based on component, and system type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall green roofing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting green roofing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Also, key market players influencing the green roofing market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

