High-Speed Camera Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025

High-Speed Camera Market by Spectrum (Visible RGB, Infrared, X-ray), by Frame Rate (250 to 1,000 FPS, 1,001-10,000 FPS, 10,001-30,000 FPS, 30,001-50,000 FPS and above 50,000 FPS) by Component (Image sensors, Processors, Lens, Memory, Fans and cooling, and Others), and by Applications (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025

High-speed Camera Market Overview:

The high-speed cameras are the updated versions of ordinary digital cameras with higher resolution and greater frame rate. These cameras capture motion, pictures, or events at ultra-speed. These devices are capable of capturing moving objects or images with exposure of less than 1/1,000 seconds or frame rates in excess of 250 frames per second. High-speed cameras are used as a research and media tool that helps in analyzing the processes that are performed at very high speed and cannot be detected by human eye. It captures a consecutive arrangement of pictures that are recorded at high frame rates and later on played in slow motion to allow the viewer to observe and measure events that happen rapidly and are impossible for the human eye to comprehend.

Among the analyzed regions, North America exhibits the highest adoption of high-speed cameras and has been experiencing massive expansion of the market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace, predicting lucrative growth due to emerging countries such as China, Japan and India, investing in these technologies. Regions such as the Middle East and Africa, are also expected to witness lucrative opportunities in the high-speed camera market in the coming future.

Increase in demand for high-speed cameras in the sports sector is also on the rise due to its enhanced capabilities such as high resolution, frame rate, and image processing. In addition, growing demand for small, light-weight high speed cameras in automotive and transportation and increasing usage of high-speed cameras in thermal imaging applications act as a major driver for the market. However, high cost of high-speed camera is expected to hinder the market globally.

Furthermore, emerging applications of high-speed cameras in the intelligent transportation system (ITS), and growing adoption of high-speed cameras in aerospace & defense industry vertical among others offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.

The global high-speed camera market is analyzed by spectrum type, component type, application and region. On the basis of spectrum type, the market is categorized into visible RGB, infrared light, and X-ray. By frame rate, the market is divided into 250 to 1,000 FPS, 1,001-10,000 FPS, 10,001-30,000 FPS, 30,001-50,000 FPS and above 50,000 FPS. Based on component, it is segmented into image sensors, processors, lens, memory, fan & cooling and others. On the basis of application, the market is analyzed across automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, media & entertainment and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Photron, Olympus Global, Mikrotron, NAC Image technology, DEL Imaging, Motion Capture Technologies, Vision research. Inc., Ix Cameras, Fastec Imaging, and WEISSCAM.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits ForHigh-speed Camera Market:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global high-speed camera market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

High-speed Camera Market Segmentation:

By Spectrum Type

Visible RGB

Infrared

X-Ray

By Frame Rate

250-1,000 FPS

1,001-10,000 FPS

10,001-30,000 FPS

30,001-50,000 FPS

Above 50,000 FPS

By Component

Image Sensors

Processors

Lens

Memory

Fan & Cooling

Others

By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

