Homeland Security Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2022 – Industry Trends and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

Homeland security refers to defending and safeguarding a nation from antisocial threats. It is a government initiative to increase security of homeland and improve resilience against possible natural as well as man-made disasters. Homeland security system of a country encompasses security against several threats, including terrorist attacks, illegal weapons, cyber fraud, drug trafficking, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, and others. It ensures safety of public sectors including aviation security, border security, cyber security, and chemical security. The world homeland security market has witnessed rapid growth in the recent years, owing to rising number of terrorist attacks, cross border disputes, illegal immigration, smuggling, human trafficking, and numerous natural disasters. Several companies have heavily invested in the production of innovative products and services to tackle and defend the adverse situations of affected nations across the globe. However, high price of these products and services and financial downturns of nations are expected to restrict the market growth. Growing need for information security and technological development are expected to create numerous opportunities for the homeland security market.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012817



Companies Covered in this Report are:

IBM Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Unisys Corporation

Harris Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

SAIC

Finmeccanica spA

The world homeland security market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. Based on the type of homeland security, the market is segmented into border security, aviation security, maritime security, critical infrastructure security, cyber security, mass transport security, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security, and others (first responders, counter terror intelligence, C3I, pipeline security). Public and private sectors are the key end users of the market. This report analyzes the global market based on four key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading market players and their key business strategies have been analyzed in the report to gain competitive insights into the market. The key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Harris Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., SAIC, and Finmeccanica spA. In February 2013, IBM announced the launch of IBM Security Intelligence with Big Data, a new solution for preventing cyber-attacks and enhancing corporate and homeland security. In January 2014, General Dynamics launched the NextGen-911 emergency service solution for Morgan County, Ohio. This solution provides faster and quicker response to first responders. In addition, in November 2015, Lockheed Martin Corporation acquired Sikorsky Aircraft, a military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft company under its Mission Systems and Training (MST) business segment. This acquisition has helped the company to provide efficient and affordable solutions in the area of aerospace. In March 2015, the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center and Northrop Grumman signed a public-private partnership agreement for future weapon system sustainment activities.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the homeland security market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012817

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography.

BY TYPE

Border Security

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyber Security

Mass Transport Security

CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Security

Others (First Responders, Counter Terror Intelligence, C3I, and Pipeline Security)

BY END USER

Public Sector

Private Sector

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

COMPANIES MENTIONED IN THE REPORT

Blighter Surveillance Systems, Liteye Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Dallmeier Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, The Boeing Company, Siemens AG, FireEye, Inc., Parsons Corporation, Belden Incorporated, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., VDT Direct Ltd., JTB Corp., SoftLayer Technologies Inc., Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), Sikorsky Aircraft, Systems Made Simple, Astrotech Corporation, EMC Corporation, Bluefin Robotics, Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd (ST Kinetics), Terma A/S, Qantas Defense Services Pty Limited, MITEQ, Inc., L-3 ForceX, Inc., CTC Aviation Group, Microsoft Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Exelis Inc., Barco Orthogon GmbH, NICE Systems, Ogden Air Logistic Complex (ALC), and Scitor Holdings, Inc.

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876