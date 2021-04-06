Hopper dryers Market : The Report Analysis And Overview of Global Market In Term Of Size, Share, Growth And Development 2019-2025

Hopper dryers Market Overview:

The global hopper dryer market size was $421.3 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $576.2 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. Hopper dryers are mounted on injection molding machine, extrusion machine, and blow molding machine to dry plastics and other plastic materials directly at the throat of the machine by eliminating moisture from these materials. Different capacity range of hopper dryers include less than 100 KG, 100 KG to 500 KG, and more than 500 KG.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

ACS Group

Bry-Air

Conair

Dri-Air Industries Inc.

Kenplas Industry Ltd.

Motan Colortronic

Novatec, Inc.

Shini Plastics Technologies Inc.

Summit Systems

Yann Bang

The market for plastic processing machinery experiences growth owing to the rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. . In addition, major players are producing fully insulated hopper dryers to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, NITSU Industrial Ltd offers stainless steel double wall insulated hopper dryers. Hence, augmented energy saving by use of hopper dryers is estimated to drive the market growth. However, high initial cost of equipment is one of the major challenges faced by the hopper dryer industry. On the contrary, technological improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global hopper dryers market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into less than 100 KG, 100 KG to 500 KG, and more than 500 KG. The more than 500 KG segment is anticipated to dominate the global hopper dryers market throughout the study period. By application, it is categorized into injection molding machine, extrusion machine, and blow molding machine. The blow molding machine segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the near future.

The global hopper dryers market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report include ACS Group, Bry-Air, Conair, Dri-Air Industries Inc., Kenplas Industry Ltd., Motan Colortronic, Novatec, Inc., Shini Plastics Technologies Inc., Summit Systems, and Yann Bang.

Key Benefits for Hopper dryers Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hopper dryers market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global hopper dryers market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Hopper dryers Key Market Segment:

By Product Type

Less than 100 KG

100 KG to 500 KG

More than 500 KG

By Application

Injection Molding Machine

Extrusion Machine

Blow Molding Machine

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa