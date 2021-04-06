Key Trends Shaping the Future of Network Forensics Market to 2027 | Key Players – Corero Network Security, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corp., Cisco Systems, RSA Security (Dell)

Security concerns globally have risen to an extent, where network forensics conceives a decisive position for a successful security operation program. Network forensics is a procedure of apprehending, storing and investigating the activities that occur on a computer network in order to detect and resolve network security breaches. The network forensics are particularly implemented to operational intelligence, security and compliance, and customer insights. Organizations of all sizes and in all sectors are in need to maintain their networks secure which means forensic solutions are a must-have. Some of the well-known network forensics products available in the market include Access Data, eTrust Network Forensics, NetReplay, and Wireshark.

The “Global Network Forensics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Network Forensics industry with a focus on the global Network Forensics market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Network Forensics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, end-user and geography. The global Network Forensics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Network Forensics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Network Forensics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Network Forensics Market report.

Also, key Network Forensics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are FireEye, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Corero Network Security, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corp., Cisco Systems, RSA Security (Dell), NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Savvius, Inc., and NIKSUN Incorporated among others.

