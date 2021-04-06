Know in details why Portable Printer Market is thriving Worldwide

The global portable printer market was valued at $844.19 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,643.40 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023. Portable printer is light weight and small size peripheral device, which is used to get the print as on-demand through connected devices such as mobile phones, tablets, or PCs. The global portable printer market is expected to witness significant growth rate, owing to adoption by BYOD policy across the industry verticals.

The key players profiled in the report are Bixolon Co. Ltd, Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., Polaroid Corporation, Printek LLC, Toshiba Tec Corporation, and ZEBRA Technologies. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the portable printer market.

The portable printer market is segmented based on technology and industry vertical. Based on technology, the market is classified as inkjet, thermal, and impact. Based on industry vertical, it is divided as healthcare, retail, telecom, transportation & logistics, and others.The Asia-Pacific portable printer market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration and strengthening economic growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the portable printer market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Portable Printer Market, By Technology

Chapter 5: Global Portable Printer Market By Industry Vertical

Chapter 6: Global Portable Printer Market, By Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profile

