Latest trending report on Blockchain Identity Management Market 2019 Structure by Top Industry Players as Some of the key players influencing the blockchain identity management market include Amazon Web Services, Bitfury

Blockchain technology helps in creating a platform for the protection of individual’s identity against theft and potential fraudulent activities. It also enables the individuals to create digitally encrypted identities with comprehensive security functionalities. Maintaining separate profiles for authentication is challenging. Blockchain aids in replacing the username and passwords of these profiles and saves the overall time. The increasing concerns related to security in the conventional approaches have significantly steered the adoption of blockchain identity management. However, absence of a universal set of standards is impeding the growth of the blockchain identity management market to a certain extent. Proliferation of IoT technology is opportunistic for the market growth.

Key Players- Amazon Web Services, Bitfury, BTL Group, Civic Technologies, Evernym, Factom, IBM Corporation, KYC-Chain, Netki, and Shocard among others.

The “Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain identity management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global blockchain identity management market with detailed market segmentation by provider, industry vertical, and geography. The global blockchain identity management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the blockchain identity management market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the blockchain identity management industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain identity management market based on by provider and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall blockchain identity management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting blockchain identity management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the blockchain identity management market. Also, key market players influencing the blockchain identity management market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years.

