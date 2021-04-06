Major Growth Expected in Luxury Furniture Market by Material and End Use | Global Analysis Report with Players – Duresta Upholstery, Muebles Pico, Valderamobili, Giovanni Visentin, Scavolini, Laura Ashley, Iola Furniture, Nella Vetrina, and Turri

Luxury furniture enhances the work & living environment and improves the aesthetic value of homes, hotels and offices along with indoor and outdoor spaces. The growth and developments in the real estate industry largely drive the global luxury furniture market. A rise in disposable incomes, globalization and an increase in the population living in urban regions across developing countries, majorly boosts the market growth. It is anticipated that the eco-friendly luxury furniture segment would witness higher growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing environmental consciousness among consumers. In addition, it is expected that high growth in online retailing, would also have a positive impact on the market. Lack of skilled labor and the increasing cost of raw materials are the major challenges of the market. Improving life styles and an increase in disposable incomes would provide significant opportunities in the market.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012652



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Muebles Pico

Valderamobili

Giovanni Visentin

Scavolini

Laura Ashley

Iola Furniture Ltd.

Nella Vetrina

Henredon Furniture Industries Inc.

Turri S.r.l.

Wood furniture has generated highest revenue in 2014 followed by metal furniture. The glass furniture segment would grow with highest rate among the key materials used for furniture manufacturing during the forecast period. Out of the total market revenue, domestic furniture segment and commercial sector accounted for nearly 70% and 30% respectively. In the current scenario, living and bedroom segment has generated largest revenue in the domestic market, followed by kitchen. It is expected that lighting segment would at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Luxury furniture for hospitality sector has generated largest revenue in the commercial sector and would grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, Europe has generated highest revenue in 2014. Asia Pacific region would grow with significant rate followed by LAMEA region, during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of material, end-users and geography. On the basis of materials, the market is segmented into metal, plastic, wood, glass, leather and others. The end-user segment comprises of domestic and commercial use. The domestic segment is further sub segmented into kitchens, living & bedrooms, bathrooms, outdoors and lighting. The commercial segment is further classified into office, hospitality and others. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players in the market include Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Muebles Pico, Valderamobili, Giovanni Visentin, Scavolini, Laura Ashley, Iola Furniture Ltd., Nella Vetrina, Henredon Furniture Industries Inc. and Turri S.r.l. The market players are actively in the process of developing multifunctional furniture due to its rising demand among consumers.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR THE STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global luxury furniture market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends, in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis for the forecast period

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecast through 2015 – 2020 are provided to indicate the financial appetency of the market

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the market

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012652

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The global luxury furniture market segmentation is illustrated below:

Market by Material

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Glass

Leather

Others

Market by End Use

Domestic Use

Kitchen

Living and bedroom

Bathroom

Outdoor

Lighting

Commercial Use

Office

Hospitality

Others

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876