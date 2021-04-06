Major Growth Expected in Men Personal Care Market | Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2022

Men personal care products refer to non-medicinal consumable products that are intended for men to use for their personal care and grooming. They can be rubbed, poured, sprinkled, sprayed on, or otherwise applied to the body for cleansing, toning, moisturizing, hydrating, conditioning, massaging, coloring, soothing, deodorizing, perfuming, and styling. The market offers a wide variety of different products such as deodorants, shampoos, shaving gels, after shaves, bar soaps, moisturizers, and others at different prices as per the needs and purchasing power of consumers.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Procter and Gamble Co (P&G), (U.S.)

L’Or?al S.A. (France)

The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (U.S.)

Unilever (UK)

Avon Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.)

Beiersdorf Akteingesellschaft (Germany)

Shiseido (Japan)

Constant change in lifestyle and rise in disposable income have increased the demand for the men personal care products. Moreover, the increase in the number of product offerings to tap these fluctuating grooming habits of men and organized retail further fuel the market growth. In addition, the global upsurge in online retail platform, and the escalation in health, and fitness consciousness among men is anticipated to offer more business opportunities. However, the awareness regarding the probable harmful effects of chemicals and rise in packaging costs could prove to be a major challenge for the players.

The global men personal care market is segmented by type and geography. The segmentation by type includes hair care (shampoos & rinses, hair gels, hair conditioners, hair sprays & hair creams, and hair dyes & hair colors), shaving (shaving soaps, shaving creams, after shave lotions, and pre-shave lotions), oral care (dental care, mouth washes, and breath fresheners), personal cleanliness (fragrances, soaps, and body powders), skin care (face & neck creams/lotions, body & hand creams/lotions, cleansers, and moisturizers), and others (facial makeup, eye makeup, bathing essentials, and nail care).

Geographically, the market is classified into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

A comprehensive analysis of the current and future market trends in the world men personal care products market to identify the potential investment pockets are discussed.

The report offers impact analysis of key market growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecast from 2016 to 2022 are provided to showcase the financial scenario of the market.

Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers who participate in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report delivers a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented by type and geography:

BY TYPE

Hair Care

Shampoos & Rinses

Hair Gel

Hair Conditioners

Hair Sprays & Hair Creams

Hair Dyes & Hair Colors

Shaving

Shaving Soap

Shaving Creams

After-shave Lotions

Pre-Shave Lotions

Oral Care

Dental Care Tools

Mouthwashes & Breath Fresheners

Personal Cleanliness

Fragrances

Soaps

Body Powders

Skin Care

Face and Neck Creams/Lotions

Body and Hand Creams/Lotions

Cleansers

Moisturizers

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Combe Incorporated

Conaire Corporation

Revlon Inc.

Godrej Industries Ltd.

Mary Kay Inc.

Amway Corporation

