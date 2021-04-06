Motor Racing Telematics Market is Booming Worldwide

Telematics is combination of telecommunications and informatics to thoroughly describe the use of communications and information technology to exchange and store information from telecommunications devices to remote objects over a network. Increasing use of electronic components and remote monitoring through telematics provides better performance and reliability. This is a major driving factor in motor racing telematics market. In addition, the significant rising demand for connected cars among the racing cars or sports car manufacturers is also positively impacting on the growth of the motor racing telematics market.

The “Global Motor Racing Telematics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global motor racing telematics market with detailed market segmentation by types, networks and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Vodafone Automotive SpA Business Unit Services, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Porshe, Verizon, Nebula Systems, Ericsson, Robert Bosch GmbH, HARMAN International, Telenav and Magneti Marelli S.p.A. among others.

It provides overview and forecast of the global motor racing telematics market based on by types and networks. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall motor racing telematics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Motor Racing Telematics Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Motor Racing Telematics Market Analysis- Global Analysis Motor Racing Telematics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Networks Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Motor Racing Telematics Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

