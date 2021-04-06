Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Outlook to 2027 | Key Vendors – GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Flowmon Networks, Genie Networks, Ipswitch, Inc., Netmon Inc.

Network traffic analysis solutions are used for reviewing, recording, and analyzing network traffic data. These solutions help to enhance the network’s performance by focusing on security, management, operations, and network health monitoring. Some of the major drivers of the network traffic analysis solutions market are growing in-depth visibility into network security and rising advancement in network infrastructure.

The availability of free network traffic tools, lack of awareness among network administrators, and high cost associated with network traffic analyzer tools are some of the factors which may hamper the network traffic analysis solutions market. However, the development, as well as adoption of IoT and BYOD and exponential growth in global Ip traffic and cloud traffic, are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for network traffic analysis solutions market in the forecast period.

The “Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the network traffic analysis solutions industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, enterprise size, end user, and geography. The global network traffic analysis solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global network traffic analysis solutions market based on deployment type, enterprise size, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall network traffic analysis solutions market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The network traffic analysis solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the network traffic analysis solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the network traffic analysis solutions market.

Also, key network traffic analysis solutions market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the network traffic analysis solutions market Zoho Corporation, Netreo Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Flowmon Networks, Genie Networks, Ipswitch, Inc., Netmon Inc., and Dynatrace LLC among others.

