Oil and Gas Mobility Market 2019 Analysis by Top Application such as Asset Management, Data Management, Materials Management, Mobile Analytics, Risk and Regulatory Compliance, Workforce Automation, Others

In 2018, the Global Oil and Gas Mobility Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Mobility in Oil and Gas provides opportunities to reduce time spent on the mundane as well as provide the information required to deploy finite resources to address the most important issues. Mobile solutions of increasing sophistication bring with them the opportunity for greater strategic gains and increased cost savings.

Oil companies must learn how to do more with less and get as much as possible out of every employee and every asset. Targeted investments in mobility can enhance efficiency and provide rapid payback attractive even in a constrained investment environment.

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Mobility development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Cisco Systems

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Halliburton

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Infosys

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Integration Services

Cloud Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Asset Management

Data Management

Materials Management

Mobile Analytics

Risk and Regulatory Compliance

Workforce Automation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oil and Gas Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oil and Gas Mobility development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

