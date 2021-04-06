Oilfield Services Market Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global Oilfield Services Market” To Its Research Database

In 2018, the Global Oilfield Services Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The oilfield equipment and services (or OFS) industry refers to all products and services associated with the oil and gas exploration and production process, or the upstream energy industry. It includes services such as locating energy sources, energy data management, drilling and formation evaluation, well construction, and production and completion services.

The energy industry is not any different than most commodity-based industries as it faces long periods of boom and bust. Drilling and other service firms are highly dependent on the price and demand for petroleum.

This report focuses on the global Oilfield Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2578425

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Superior Energy Services

National Oilwell Varco

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

Archer

Expro International

Technipfmc

GE Oil & Gas

Trican Well Service

Welltec

Basic Energy Services

Nabors Industries

Pioneer Energy Services

Altus

Scomi Energy Services BHD

Nordic Gulf

Condor Energy

The Engineering and Development Group

Gyrodata Incorporated

Oilserv

Almansoori Petroleum Services

Calfrac Well Services

Key Energy Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Coiled Tubing Services

Well Completion Equipment & Services

Drilling & Completion Fluids Services

Drilling Waste Management Services

Oil Country Tubular Goods

Pressure Pumping Services

Well Intervention

Wireline Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Place a Direct Purchase Order on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2578425

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oilfield Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oilfield Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]