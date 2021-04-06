Oilseed Processing Market 2019 Overview by Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Wilmar International, CHS Inc, Itochu Corporation, Richardson International, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company, AG Processing Inc, Efko Group

Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global Oilseed Processing Market” To Its Research Database

In 2018, the Global Oilseed Processing Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Oilseeds are seeds in which oil can be extracted from. The seeds are crushed to obtain oil for human consumption, biodiesel/fuel production and the remainder is processed into meal which is used as high protein livestock and poultry feed.

In recent years, the oilseed processing industry has greatly expanded globally. The growing need for vegetable oils and biofuels is due to increase in global oil consumption and increasing awareness of environmental and sustainable alternative energies.

This report focuses on the global Oilseed Processing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilseed Processing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Wilmar International

CHS Inc

Itochu Corporation

Richardson International

Cargill

Louis Dreyfus Company

AG Processing Inc

Efko Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soybean

Rapeseed

Sunflower

Cottonseed

Market segment by Application, split into

Food

Feed

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

