On-Board Connectivity Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “On-Board Connectivity Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

On-Board Connectivity Market by Component (Hardware and Services), Technology (Satellite and Air to Ground), Application (Entertainment, Communication), and End Use (Maritime, Railway, Aviation, and On-road Transit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31180

On-board Connectivity Market Overview:

On-board connectivity refers to internet connectivity in aircrafts, ships, railways, and other modes of transportation systems. The on-board connectivity services include mobile phone internet access, wireless internet access, and other data sharing services. In addition, it allows smartphones, tablets, and laptops to send and receive texts, emails, and other multi-media messages. Although, the purpose of on-board connectivity for trains, ships, and on airplanes differs, the major reason behind its offering is to keep the passengers entertained while travelling. In addition, many airlines, trains, and public transportation buses have started offering on-board connectivity to their customers, which is the major factor fueling the on-board connectivity market growth. The global on-board connectivity market was valued at $12,811.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $36,842.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in IT expenditure in the aviation, railway, and maritime industries and rise in disposable income of consumers are the major factors fueling the rise in demand for the on-board connectivity market. In addition, liberalization in the transportation sector in the emerging markets is also the major factor driving the on-board connectivity market growth. However, high cost associated with the deployment of on-board connectivity systems is expected to impede the market growth. Also, the connectivity issue is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market, as high-speed trains move quickly from one cellular tower to another. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to enhance customer services are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the on-board connectivity market.

The global on-board connectivity market is segmented based on component, technology, application, end use, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware and services. In terms of technology, the market is divided into satellite and air to ground. As per application, the market is categorized into entertainment, and communication. Based on end use, the market is divided into maritime, railway, aviation, and on-road transit. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global on-board connectivity market is dominated by key players such as ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc. and others.

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31180

Key Benefits forOn-board ConnectivityMarket:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global on-board connectivity market along with current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global on-board connectivity market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

On-board ConnectivityKey Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Antennas

Transceivers

Ethernet Switches

Wireless Access Point

Others

Services

Managed Service

Consulting Service

Integration and Implementation Service

By Technology

Satellite

Ka-band Technology

Ku-band Technology

Swift Broadband Technology

Hybrid

Ground to air

By Application

Entertainment

Communication

By End Use

Maritime

Railway

Aviation

On-road Transit

Cars

Buses

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

ALE International

Bombardier Inc.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Inmarsat Plc.

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

Others

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31180

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]