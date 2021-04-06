Pipeline Integrity Management Market Size, Share, Emerging-Technologies, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Market Overview

The market for pipeline integrity management is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.93% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the rising exploration and production (E&P) development of unconventional oil and gas sources leading to the pipeline expansion, the bid to maintain output from ageing pipeline systems, and the need to cater to the rising energy demand by increasing the oil and gas pipeline infrastructure. The increasing preference towards marine vessel over subsea pipelines, for the oil and gas trade between countries separated by sea, has negatively impacted the demand for pipeline integrity management market.

– The onshore segment accounts for the largest share in the market studied. More than 80% of the pipelines are located onshore. The United States has sanctioned around 26 major onshore gas pipeline projects in 2017 and 2018. The country has a mandate of pipeline maintenance every year. These large number of projects are expected to contribute to the demand for pipeline integrity management services during the forecast period.

– The repair and refurbishment services segment accounted for around two-thirds of the market studied, mainly due to the fact that a sizable amount of pipeline integrity services spending goes into the corrosion prevention and corrosion repair services, which are the major parts of the repair and refurbishment segment.

– North America accounts for the largest market, led by the United States, mainly due to the shale boom, which has resulted in a huge demand for the expansion of the pipeline network and its capacity.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Natural Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

– By 2030, owing to factors, such as environmental benefits and quest for energy security in regions, such as Asia-Pacific, the consumption of natural gas is expected to witness the fastest growth rates among all fuel types. The lower cost, in comparison to other fossil fuels, is also expected to supplement the demand for natural gas during the forecast period.

– The natural gas pipeline network is expected to grow in parallel to the increase in natural gas demand, which, in turn, is expected to positively impact the global pipeline integrity management market in the coming years.

– Due to the advantages offered, such as reduction of transport volume by a factor of 600, liquefied natural gas or LNG is witnessing a continuously increasing share in the natural gas volumes traded, worldwide.

– Qatar continues to be one of the largest LNG exporters, a position it has been holding for over a decade.

– The LNG trade is expected to witness a significant increase globally, resulting in increased demand for natural gas pipeline network as well, which, in turn, is an upcoming opportunity for the pipeline integrity management market.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. In a bid to maintain production from the ageing pipelines and decommissioning of the old pipelines in the United States have driven the demand for pipeline integrity management in the region. The United States has one of the largest networks of pipelines in the world. Approximately one third of the total pipeline market in the country is used to transport crude oil, delivering millions of gallons of oil equivalent/day to various refineries and export terminals.

– As of 2017, there are more than 210 natural gas pipeline systems, with a vast network of natural gas pipeline, which is used to transport natural gas across the country and to other countries.

– Moreover, with the production of shale gas increasing rapidly, the need to transport higher amount of dry gas has initiated various expansion and new pipeline projects.

– In the United States, investment in the pipeline sector has gained momentum after the shale gas boom, which has further increased the need for sophisticated pipeline networks, calling for efficient operation and maintenance. However, corrosion of pipelines remains a significant challenge for pipeline operators.

Competitive Landscape

The pipeline services market is fragmented with a large number of players. The key companies in the market studied include T. D. Williamson Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Bureau Veritas SA, Baker Hughes, a GE Co., TÜV Rheinland AG, and SGS SA.

