Pipeline Monitoring System Market expected to witness the fastest growth For Forecast period 2019-2027 | Orbcomm Inc., Transcanada Company, PSI AG, Pure Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Perma Pipe Inc.

Pipeline monitoring systems are used for monitoring the pipes transporting gases and liquids. These systems help to detect the cracks, leakages and other pipeline failures which may lead to severe ecological and economic consequences. The pipeline monitoring systems are experiencing high demand due to the increase in oil and gas production activities.

The companies providing pipeline monitoring systems are focusing on the development of more efficient pipeline monitoring systems to attract more customers and subsequently increase their revenues. Leading oil and gas companies are adopting these solutions at a high scale to detect the failure well in time and avoid significant damages. Moreover, the increase in the number of oil & gas leakages, stringent government rules and regulations are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of pipeline monitoring systems market. However, the high cost of maintenance for the monitoring systems is anticipated to restrict market growth among other end-user industries.

The “Global Pipeline Monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pipeline monitoring industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global pipeline monitoring market with detailed market segmentation pipe, technology, end-users and geography. The global pipeline monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the pipeline monitoring market.

Also, key market players influencing the pipeline monitoring market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the Pipeline monitoring market are Bae Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Pentair PLC, Orbcomm Inc., Transcanada Company, PSI AG, Pure Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Perma Pipe Inc., and Siemens AG among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the pipeline monitoring industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pipeline monitoring market based on pipe, technology, and end-users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall pipeline monitoring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting pipeline monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 PIPELINE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 OVERVIEW

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1 Pipeline Monitoring System Market – By Automation type

3.2.2 Pipeline Monitoring System Market – By System Component

3.2.3 Pipeline Monitoring System Market – By Technology

3.2.4 Pipeline Monitoring System Market – By End-user

3.2.5 Pipeline Monitoring System Market – By Region

3.2.5.1 By Countries

3.2.6 PEST Analysis

3.2.6.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.2.6.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.2.6.3 Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEST Analysis

3.2.6.4 Middle East & Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

3.2.6.5 South America (SAM)- PEST Analysis

Continue…

