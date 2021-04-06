Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ca Technologies
Changepoint
Clarizen
HPE
Microsoft
Oracle
Planview
Planisware
SAP
Servicenow
Software AG
Upland
Celoxis Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
ITES and telecommunication
Retail and consumer goods
Manufacturing
Healthcare and life sciences
Government and public sector
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
