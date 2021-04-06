RADAR Market by Type (Naval, Airborne, Ground-Based, and Space-Based) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

The RADAR market is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Key Factors That Are Driving The Demand In The Radar Market Include, Increase In Defense Budget Of Most Of The Countries Across The Globe And Increase In Demand For Radar Systems Across Several Industry Verticals.The accuracy of the measurement of target location in range and angle is also another major aspect which is fueling the demand for RADAR system. However, The Adverse Climate Conditions, Which Cause The Radar To Malfunction Restraining The Market Growth.

The Key Players Profiled In Report Are Northrop Gruman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab Ab, Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales Group, Kelvin Hughes, L-3 Communications Holdings, General Dynamics Corporation, Dassault Group, Src Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo-Finmeccanica-Corporation, Harris Corporation, And Others.

Get free sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013083

The Global Radar Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Types And Geography. The Types Segment Is Further Bifurcated Into, Naval, Airborne, Ground-Based, And Space-Based. The Market Is Analyzed Across Four Geographical Regions, Namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.

Key Findings of the RADAR Market

Airborne RADAR had the second largest share in the market in 2015, with over 29% of market share, and it is further expected to expand with a high growth rate in the coming years.

Space-based RADAR is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate.

North America dominated the market in 2015, supported by growth in the U.S. and Mexico.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing region and the growth is supported by the increased demand in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013083

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global RADAR Market, By Type

Chapter 5: Global RADAR Market By Geography

Chapter 6: Company Profile

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com