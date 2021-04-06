Smart Exoskeleton Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025
Smart Exoskeleton Market by Component (Sensors, Actuators, Power Source, Control System, and Others), Type (Soft Exoskeleton and Rigid Exoskeleton), Body Part (Upper Body, Lower Body, and Full Body) and Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Military, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025
Smart Exoskeleton Market Overview:
The global smart exoskeleton market was valued at $125.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,896.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 41.3% from 2018 to 2025.
A smart exoskeleton is a powered system comprising sensors and actuators that use feedback from the wearer to provide enhanced assistance to specific body parts or the entire body while lowering energy expenditure.
Smart exoskeletons are constructed using rigid materials (metals or carbon fiber) and flexible materials. Moreover, these systems makes use of algorithm to device assistance strategy for the wearer.
They are extensively deployed for clinical purposes to provide effective exercise and therapy for patients. They find their major application in industries where workers are required to perform physically demanding tasks. In addition, these systems are being developed to aid in military body parts by improving physical capabilities of soldiers
Upsurge in demand for use in clinical purposes and in industrial body parts is the key factor expected to drive the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market during the forecast period. However, concerns related to affordability restrains the market growth.
The smart exoskeleton market is analyzed and estimated according to the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2018-2025.
The global smart exoskeleton market is segmented based on component, type, body part, region. On the basis of component, the market is fragmented into sensors, actuators, power source, control system, and others. By type, it is classified into upper body, lower body, and full body. Depending on body part, it is classified as industries, healthcare, military and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players analyzed in this report are ATOUN Inc., BIONIK, CYBERDYNE, INC., Ekso Bionics, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Technaid. S.L., and U.S. Bionics, Inc.
The report includes the study of the smart exoskeleton market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.
Key Benefits for Smart Exoskeleton Market:
This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global smart exoskeleton market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Smart Exoskeleton Key Market Segments:
By Component
Sensors
Actuators
Power Source
Control System
Others
By Type
Soft Exoskeleton
Rigid Exoskeleton
By Body Part
Upper Body
Lower Body
Full Body
By Application
Industrial
Healthcare
Military
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
ATOUN Inc.
BIONIK
CYBERDYNE, INC.
Ekso Bionics
Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
ReWalk Robotics
Rex Bionics Ltd.
Sarcos Corp.
Technaid. S.L.
US Bionics, Inc.
