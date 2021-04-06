Smart Mirror Market is Booming Worldwide

A smart mirror is an advanced mirror integrated with technologies such as displays, sensors, cameras, and connectivity equipment. The Smart mirror market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for smart mirror in automotive sector and transformation of retail industry from traditional stores to digital stores. Moreover, the growing smart home market coupled with advancements in industry 4.0 is expected to stimulate smart mirror market to grow in the future.

The “Global Smart mirror Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart mirror industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart mirror market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart mirror market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market are DENSION LTD, ELECTRIC MIRROR, INC., Ficosa Internacional SA, Gentex Corporation, Keonn Technologies, S.L., Magna International Inc., Murakami Corporation, PERSEUS MIRRORS, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Seura

The global smart mirror market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Further, the hardware sub-segment is divided into sensors, displays, cameras, audio systems, and connectivity. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as automotive, healthcare, residential, retail & advertising, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart mirror market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics

effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart mirror market in these regions.

