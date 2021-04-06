South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025
South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market by Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuro Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025
Flexible endoscope market Overview:
Endoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure used for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in visceral organs. The device is either placed in the body through natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in case of arthroscopy. The South Asia flexible endoscope market was valued at $284 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $510 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.
Flexible endoscopy devices are equipped with several other parts such as camera or light source at the tip of endoscopes that help physicians or medical professionals to analyze the internal organs of interest. Endoscopy is used to evaluate various conditions such as stomach pain, ulcers, gastritis, digestive tract bleeding, cancerous growth in colon, and changes in bowel habits. Moreover, it is categorized based on the area of the body that are investigated. This includes knee & joints (arthroscopy), lungs (bronchoscopy), colon (colonoscopy), abdominal & pelvic areas (laparoscopy), and others. Increase in the incident rate of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propels the demand for endoscopic devices.
Surge in geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to pain and chronic disorders, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, rise in need for the development of advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques is expected to augment the demand for endoscopic devices across healthcare settings. This in turn fuels the market growth. However, dearth of trained professionals for handling of endoscopic devices impedes the growth of the market. Conversely, high untapped potential in emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant profitable opportunities for market expansion.
The South Asia flexible endoscope market is segmented based on application into bronchoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuro endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and rest of Asia.
Key Benefits flexible endoscope market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the South Asia flexible endoscope market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.
The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
flexible endoscope Key Market Segments:
Market by Application
Bronchoscopy
Arthroscopy
Laparoscopy
Urology Endoscopy
Neuro Endoscopy
Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy
ENT Endoscopy
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
By Country
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Rest of South Asia
The list of key players operating in this market includes:
Boston Scientific Corporation
Conmed Corporation Magnum
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)
Hoya Corporation
Karl Storz GmbH & Co Kg.
Medtronic Plc
Olympus Corporation
Stryker Corporation
Vimex sp. z.o.o. (Vimex Endoscopy)
The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:
Richard Wolf GmbH
Xion GmbH
Smith & Nephew plc
Hill Rom Holding, Inc
