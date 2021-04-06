Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Cisco Systems, Polycom, Huawei, ZTE, Lifesize and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Telepresence refers to a set of technologies which allow a person to feel as if they were present, to give the appearance of being present, or to have an effect, via telerobotic, at a place other than their true location. Telepresence are widely used in industries such as healthcare, commercial, consumer, education, manufacturing and others.

This report focuses on the global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telepresence (Videoconferencing) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems,

Polycom,

Huawei Technologies,

ZTE,

Lifesize

Avaya

Vidyo

VGO Communications

Teliris

Array Telepresence

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Static Telepresence

Robotic Telepresence

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Healthcare

Commercial

Consumer

Manufacturing Industries

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

