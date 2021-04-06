The global drug abuse testing market is expected to reach $11,833 million by 2025

Reportocean.com “Drug Abuse Testing Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Drug Abuse Testing Market by Product & Services (Analyzers, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, and Laboratory Services), Sample Type (Urine, Oral Fluid, Breath, Hair, and Others), and End User (Workplaces & Schools, Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies, Research Laboratories, and Hospitals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Drug Abuse Testing Market Overview:

The global drug abuse testing market was valued at $6,244 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $11,833 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025.

A drug test is primarily performed to confirm the presence of one or more illegal or prescription drugs in a person’s urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat. The test is performed by using the samples such as urine, hair, blood, saliva, and others. Among these urine sample is the most widely preferred owing to the advantages it offers, such as lower test cost, availability of more sample, and availability of point-of-care tests. Drug testing offers a critical adjunct to clinical care and substance use. The most often tested drugs include marijuana, opioids, cocaine, morphine, and others. Drug tests are increasingly being adopted by sports organizations, employers, forensic purposes, and several other applications.

The surge in consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs across the globe is one of the major drivers for the drug testing market. In addition, technological advancements toward the development of more accurate and precise testing devices and stringent government regulations mandating drug abuse monitoring further boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market. On the contrary, emerging markets such as the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global drug abuse testing market is segmented based on products & services, sample type, end user, and region. Based on products & services, it is divided into equipment, rapid testing devices (RTD), consumables, and laboratory services. Based on equipment, it is further categorized into immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, and breath analyzers. Based on RTD, it is bifurcated into urine testing devices and oral fluid/saliva testing devices. Based on consumables, it is divided into assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators & controls, and other consumables. Based on sample type, the market is divided into urine sample, breath sample, oral fluid sample, hair sample, and others.

Based on end user, it is segmented into workplace & school, drug testing laboratories, criminal justice & law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pain management centers, and personal users. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for drug abuse testing market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drug abuse testing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the sleep apnea diagnostics market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Drug Abuse Testing Key Market Segments:

By Product & Services

Analyzers

Consumables

Rapid Testing Devices

Laboratory Services

By Sample Type

Urine

Oral Fluid (Saliva)

Hair

Breath

Others

By End User

Workplaces & Schools

Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players:

Dragerwerk AG & Co

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

OraSure

Alfa Scientific Designs

Lifeloc

MPD, Inc

Premier Biotech

Shimadzu

Psychemedics

SureHire

CannAmm

Omega Laboratories

