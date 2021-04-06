The global head and neck cancer drugs market is projected to reach $2,281 million by 2025

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Overview:

The global head & neck cancer drugs market was valued at $1,295 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,281 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Head & neck cancers include a number of different malignant tumors that develop in or around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, lips, salivary glands and mouth. Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is the most common form of head & neck cancer, which develops in the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose, and throat. Chemotherapy, immune therapy & targeted therapy are used for the treatment of head & neck cancer along with the radiation & surgical procedures.

There is an increase in the demand for head & neck cancer drugs owing to the growth in incidence of head & neck cancer, rise in demand for combination therapeutics, higher number of R&D studies, and surge in adoption of immune therapeutics. In addition, growth in the geriatric population and technological advancements in screening & diagnosis of head & neck cancer further drive the market growth. Strong presence of late-stage pipeline drugs such as Ipilimumab, Atezolizumab, Avelumab, Durvalumab, Erlotinib, Afatinib, Bevacizumab, and others are expected to drive the market growth. However, higher cost & adverse effect associated with head & neck cancer drugs are projected to impede the market growth.

The global head & neck cancer drugs market is segmented based on drug class, sales channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market is classified as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. According to the sales channel, the market is categorized as hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online stores. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Key Market Segments:

By Drug Class

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

By Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences.)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)

Immutep Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

List of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Boehringer Ingelheim

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

