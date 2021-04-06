Tuberculosis Diagnosis and Treatment Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022

Market Insights:

The Global Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3 % during 2017-2022. An infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) is known as Tuberculosis (TB). Tuberculosis generally affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body. Latent tuberculosis is the type of TB which do not have symptoms. Around 10% of latent infections progress to active disease which, if left untreated, kills about half of those infected. A chronic cough with blood-containing sputum, fever, night sweats, and weight loss are some of the symptoms of active TB. According to WHO Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide. In 2015, 1.8 million died from the disease (including 0.4 million among them were people with HIV), an estimated 1 million children became ill with TB, 10.4 million people fell ill with TB, 170,000 children died of TB (excluding children with HIV) and an estimated 480 000 people developed multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB). Around 95% of TB deaths occur in low and middle income countries.

Rising number of TB patients in APAC region is one of the biggest driver which fuels the global market. According to TB facts around 2.2 million people develop TB in India and an estimated 220,000 died from the disease, this costs Indian economy around $340 Million. The rising screening rate in the high burden regions, faster clinical decisions, and affordability of diagnostics, advanced methodologies, and reduction in mortality rate are the major areas of development. Improved preventive and curative diagnosis rates are the end results of these initiatives. This enhances the demand for diagnostic tests and drugs for TB which boosts the Global Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment market. Though limited diagnostic procedures and lack of knowledge regarding TB diseases acts as a barrier and hinders the growth of Global Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment market.

Geographical Insights

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia pacific region is having highest market share owing to high number of people suffering from Tuberculosis, India and China are the major countries in this region. Government’s initiatives towards TB in this region is also very high. Europe is also a growing market as around 323,000 new TB cases are diagnosed in this region this region is one of the high TB priority region. North America is having a lower market share, North America is showing a sluggish yet continuous growth due to higher awareness regarding TB, rapid acceptance of improved but expensive TB tests, well developed healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure and so on.

Competitive Insights

The Key Players in the Global Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment market Include Abbott Laboratories, Akonni Biosystems, Inc., Alere, Inc, Becton Dickinson, Bio – Synth Inc., bioMérieux Sa, Cepheid Inc, Eiken Chemical, Epistem Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, GlaxoSmithKline., Hain Lifesciences, Hologic Corporation, Labatec Pharma, Lupin, Otsuka Novel Products, QIAGEN, Sandoz, Sanofi, Thermo Fisher Scientific, so on partnership, R&D, M&A, product launch are the key strategy adopted in the global tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment market is segmented on the basis of drugs, diagnosis, end users and regional outlook.

1. Global Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment market Research and Analysis, By Drugs

2. Global Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment market Research and Analysis, By Diagnosis

3. Global Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment market Research and Analysis, By End Users

4. Global Tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment market Research and Analysis, By Region

