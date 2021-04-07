2019-2024 Sports Protective Equipment Industry Focuses on the Top Players & Trend Analysis

The Report “Sports Protective Equipment Market” research report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Sports Protective Equipment can provide protection during the sports. Sports protective equipment include helmets, protective eyewear, mouth guards, face protection, jock straps, life jackets, safety mats, pads and guards, protective footwear and padded flame resistant pressure suits for motorcyclists and motor cross participants in our report.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the sports protective equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, so many foreign companies have plant in China.

Although sports protective equipment brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Sports Protective Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 14300 million US$ in 2024, from 9410 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Sports Protective Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bauerfeind

McDavid

LP SUPPORT

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Under Armour

Nike

Shock Doctor Sports

AQ-Support

Decathlon

Amer Sports

Adidas

Vista Outdoor

Xenith

Storelli

CENTURY

Schutt

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Helmets

Protective Eyewear

Face Protection and Mouth Guards

Pads, Guards and Straps

Protective Clothing and Footwear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Competitive Athlete

Scroll Sports

Ball Games

Mountaineering and Rock Climbing

Winter Sports

Water Sports

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sports Protective Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sports Protective Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sports Protective Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sports Protective Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sports Protective Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sports Protective Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sports Protective Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

