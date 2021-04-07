2019 Global Smart Water Network Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Smart Water Network Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Smart Water Network Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (General ElectricIBMItronElster Water MeteringSensusAclara TechnologiesAquibaArad GroupArqivaBadger MeterCapgeminiDiehl StiftungEnware AustraliaHomerider Systemsi2O WaterKamstrupKrohneLandis+GyrMaster MeterMueller SystemsNeptune TechnologyOracleSchneider ElectricSentecTaKaDu)

Smart water network is an integration of hardware and software solutions that enable water utilities to monitor, diagnose, and optimize the water network remotely. Control devices, sensors, and data management systems provide real-time data, through which the productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction can be enhanced.

Scope of the Global Smart Water Network Market Report

This report studies the Smart Water Network market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Water Network market by product type and applications/end industries.

The smart meter segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The smart meter provides increased assistance in water utilities and manage their water networks more appropriately. The vendors in the market are using latest technologies such as automatic meter reading or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) which will record water consumption pattern and will generate accurate bill accordingly.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The regulatory authorities and water utilities in the region are adopting smart technologies to streamline water management. The smart water management solutions market along with ICT help will reduce maintenance and repair costs, this will propel the demand for smart water network in the region.

The global Smart Water Network market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Water Network.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global Smart Water Network Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Smart Water Network Market Segment by Type

Data Management

Smart Meter

Monitoring Control

Communication Network

Global Smart Water Network Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Sector

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

