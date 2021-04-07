2019 Global Smart Workplace Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Smart Workplace Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Smart Workplace Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (CarrierDaikin IndustriesIngersoll-RandJohnson ControlsLG ElectronicsAcuity BrandsGeneral ElectricHoneywellOSRAMPhilips LumiledsSchneider ElectricAxis CommunicationsBosch Security SystemsNICE SystemsRavenWindowResearch FrontiersSAGE Electrochromics)

The smart workplace is an application powered by Internet of Things (IoT) domain. Unlike traditional workplaces, modern workplace focuses on better work environment while ensuring efficient and intelligent utilization of office spaces and resources.

Scope of the Global Smart Workplace Market Report

This report studies the Smart Workplace market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Workplace market by product type and applications/end industries.

The new buildings segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2023. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing focus on attaining energy and operational efficiency that encourages organizations to invest more in the development of smart workplaces.

The smart HVAC systems segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the growing need for energy in a workplace and organizations by the HVAC sector.

The global Smart Workplace market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Workplace.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

